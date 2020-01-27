Three rockets hit US embassy in Baghdad

Three rockets directly hit US embassy in Iraq's capital, wounding one, according to security source.

Three out of five rockets fired on Sunday directly hit the US embassy in Iraq's capital, Baghdad, a security source told AFP.

According to the report, one of the rockets slammed into a cafeteria at dinner time. At least one person was wounded.

The US embassy did not immediately respond to AFP's requests for comment. A statement by Iraqi security forces earlier on Sunday said there were no casualties in the attack.

The embassy, which is located in Baghdad's high-security Green Zone, has been regularly hit by rockets in recent months.

The most recent attack took place last Monday, when three rockets hit near the embassy. There were no casualties in that attack.

The attacks on the Green Zone in recent weeks come amid heightened tensions between US and Iran.

At the beginning of the month, the US eliminated Qassem Soleimani, the head of the powerful Quds Force of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) in a drone strike near the Baghdad International Airport.

In retaliation, Iran launched more than a dozen ballistic missiles against US military and coalition forces in Iraq.