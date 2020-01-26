IDF hits Hamas position in Gaza after rocket hits southern Israel

Hamas terrorists open fire on Israeli drone aircraft over Gaza after IDF retaliates for rocket strike on southern Israel.

Arutz Sheva Staff,

Israeli airstrike in Gaza (archive)
Flash 90

A rocket attack from the Hamas-ruled Gaza Strip on southern Israel was followed by an IDF strike on a Hamas position in Gaza Sunday evening.

Reports from the Gaza Strip claim a Hamas position was targeted by an IDF retaliatory strike Sunday night, after a rocket was launched from Gaza into southern Israel.

The rocket landed in an open space, causing no damage or casualties.

An IDF spokesperson has confirmed that Israeli aircraft struck a Hamas military position in southern Gaza Sunday evening in retaliation for both the rocket attack and the launching of bombs attached to balloons from the coastal enclave.

According to a report by Yediot Aharonot, terrorists in the Hamas-ruled Gaza Strip opened fire at an unmanned Israeli aircraft flying over Gaza.

