IDF hits Hamas position in Gaza after rocket hits southern Israel

Hamas terrorists open fire on Israeli drone aircraft over Gaza after IDF retaliates for rocket strike on southern Israel.

A rocket attack from the Hamas-ruled Gaza Strip on southern Israel was followed by an IDF strike on a Hamas position in Gaza Sunday evening.

The rocket landed in an open space, causing no damage or casualties.

An IDF spokesperson has confirmed that Israeli aircraft struck a Hamas military position in southern Gaza Sunday evening in retaliation for both the rocket attack and the launching of bombs attached to balloons from the coastal enclave.

According to a report by Yediot Aharonot, terrorists in the Hamas-ruled Gaza Strip opened fire at an unmanned Israeli aircraft flying over Gaza.