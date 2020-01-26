Ron Lauder: Time to stop anti-Semitism'

'The more they talk, the less action there is.' World Jewish Congress chief chastises world leaders for failing to confront anti-Semitism.

World Jewish Congress President Ronald Lauder chastised world leaders Sunday, accusing them of ignoring a gradual rise in anti-Semitism.

Speaking ahead of Monday’s memorial marking the 75th anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration camp, Lauder accused government leaders of doing little to combat anti-Semitism, even as they publicly condemn its rise.

“The writer and Holocaust survivor Elie Wiesel said that the opposite of love is not hate, it’s indifference. And what I’ve seen more and more is governments talking about it, but there seems to be a lack of action,” said Lauder.

“What we’re seeing is the same drip, drip method used in the 1930s and 40s to whip up hatred. Eventually, with this growth of anti-Semitism, there will be another maybe not Hitler but another leader like him, and we must do something now to stop that.”

The World Jewish Congress chief said a ten-point-plan drawn up by the Board of Deputies of British Jews could serve as an example of how to effectively combat anti-Semitism.

“The most important point is number 10 – show leadership and take responsibility. I don’t know many places in the world where people are showing this leadership on the issue of anti-Semitism right now, and that is the main problem.”

Lauder said the content of his comments reflected the theme of his address at Monday’s memorial event.

Hundreds of Holocaust survivors and their families are slated to attend the event Monday, alongside world leaders, in southern Poland.