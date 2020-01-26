Israeli man missing in New Zealand

24-year-old Israeli man declared missing in New Zealand, after being swept away by a river.

An Israeli man has been declared missing in New Zealand, after he was swept away by a river in the North Island Sunday.

The twenty-four-year-old Israeli tourist was declared missing after being carried off by the Whanganui River.

Local search and rescue teams are conducting searches for the missing man, with the aid of helicopters.

The man’s family has been notified of his disappearance.

Roy Rosenberg, the Israeli Consul in New Zealand, and the Department of Israelis Abroad in the Consular Division of the Foreign Ministry, in collaboration with the rescue company "Magnus", are coordinating with local authorities.