1 dead, 2 injured in crash near Gaza frontier in southern Israel

One person was killed and two more injured in a traffic accident in the western Negev in southern Israel Sunday afternoon.

The accident occurred near the Gvulot Interchange near the Gaza frontier, when a private car and a truck collided, killing a woman in her early 60s and injuring two men in their 40s. The two men are said to be in moderate condition.

The woman was trapped in the car and had to be recovered by Fire and Rescue teams. She was declared dead at the scene.

United Hatzalah and MDA volunteer first responders were dispatched to the scene of the crash, treating the two other victims before evacuating them via helicopter to Soroka Hospital in Beer Sheva.

United Hatzalah volunteer EMT Iris Yogev who was one of the first responders at the scene said: "The accident involved a private car and a truck. Unfortunately, the driver of the car was pronounced dead at the scene due to the severity of the injuries that she suffered. In addition, together with medical teams from the IDF, I provided medical treatment to two other people who moderately injured and evacuated from the vehicles by firefighters. After receiving initial treatment at the scene they were transported by helicopters to Soroka Medical Center in Beer Sheva."