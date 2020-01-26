Right-wing MKs to boycott immunity hearings

Likud MK Miki Zohar leads boycott of Knesset hearings this weak, slams Blue and Whit'es 'disgraceful anyone but Bibi campaign.;

MKs from the right-wing camp are planning to boycott the Knesset hearings on Prime Minister Netanyahu's request for parliamentary immunity this week.

The initiator of the move is Likud MK Miki Zohar, who argued that "the opposition is disgraceful and overrides most of the cases obtained by Blue and White."

"Their behavior is contrary to all the rules of the Knesset since its establishment, and that is not our way of doing it. We will not take part in this and will not cooperate in their 'Just not Bibi' election campaign," Zohar clarified.

The Knesset plenary will be convened on Tuesday at the request of 'Blue and White and the left-wing parties. First, Knesset members will discuss Likud MK Haim Katz's request for immunit, and only then will the prime minister's request for immunity be discussed.

At the end of the plenary discussions, a vote is expected on the establishment of the Knesset Committee, where Katz and Netanyahu will be able to present their arguments. Commission immunity hearings can last several weeks.