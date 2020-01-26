Background: Does Trump Deal open window or slam it shut?

The history of years of Likud administrations is that there is always a reason to justify postponing taking our destiny in our hands.

Just as Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu cornered himself into applying Israeli law to the Jordan Valley next week rather than simply PROMISING again to do it in the future we had the dramatic news that he was going to Washington to discuss the "Deal of the Century".

And while the application of Israeli law to various locations is apparently part of the package, it remains unclear when, if ever, this will actually take place.

Possibility #1: Apply Israeli law next week after the Washington meeting: Take a look back to 2003, when the Sharon Administration adopted the approach proposed by then Foreign Minister Netanyahu for dealing with the Roadmap:

+++

Israel Government Press Office Israel Sent: Sunday, May 25, 2003 7:14 PM

A. The Government of Israel, today (Sunday), 25.5.03, considered the Prime Minister's statement on the Roadmap, as well as Israel's comments on its implementation. Following its deliberations, the Government, by a majority vote, resolved:

Based on the 23 May 2003 statement of the United States Government, in which the United States committed to fully and seriously address Israel's comments to the Roadmap during the implementation phase, the Prime Minister announced on 23 May 2003 that Israel has agreed to accept the steps set out in the Roadmap.

The Government of Israel affirms the Prime Minister's announcement, and resolves that all of Israel's comments, as addressed in the Administration's statement, will be implemented in full during the implementation phase of the Roadmap.

+++

A variant on this would be for Mr. Netanyahu to proclaim on the White House Lawn that Israel accepts the proposal in principle subject to "comments" which Israel will prepare with President Trump stating that the United States is committed to fully and seriously address Israel's comments to the plan during the implementation phase.

In return for accepting the proposal in principle subject to "comments" Israel gets the green light to apply Israeli law this week.

Possibility #2: Prime Minister Netanyahu thanks President Trump for the fantastic plan and says that he is going back to Jerusalem to hammer out the details of Israel's comments.

The Israeli public is advised that all initiatives are frozen until the Government formally agrees to the "Deal" subject to "notes".

The election campaign focuses on what these "notes" should contain.

And after the elections?

Frankly speaking, hard to know for sure.

Many of the arguments pitched against applying Israeli law will remain in place: For a while the excuse-of-the-month was fear of the International Criminal Court. This week we are back to concern for the stability of Jordan. The history of years of Likud administrations is that there is always a reason to justify postponing taking our destiny in our hands.