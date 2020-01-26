Lapid: Netanyahu era is over

MK Yair Lapid, the Number 2. on the Blue and White list, addressed the Trump Administration's peace plan, which is expected to be released this week with Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and Blue and White leader Benny Gantz visiting Washington DC.

"It's a good plan for the people of Israel. It takes into account all our security interests fully. We need to let the Americans reveal the plan as they understand it. We gave our security input, what was important to us is our security and national interests and they are in this plan." Lapid said in an interview with 103 FM.

"This is serious business. I am against unilateral annexation because you have to take into account that Jordan provides strategic depth against the Iraqis and the Iranians.

"We have received clarification from the White House that the Netanyahu era is over, there is a message here that there is an Israeli leader and that we need to move forward on security issues," MK Lapid said.