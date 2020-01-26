Samaria Regional Council heads to US to speak with Congressmen, Republican officials about dangers of establishment of Palestinian state.

Samaria Regional Council head Yossi Dagan will head to Washington on Sunday for a series of meetings with Republican officials and evangelical leaders to set the red line for the Jewish communities of Judea and Samaria for the publication of the Trump Administration's 'Deal of the Century.'

Dagan will meet with members of Congress and Republican Party officials close to U.S. President Donald Trump to discuss the concerns over the plan's presumed endorsement of the establishment of a Palestinian Arab state.

Dagan will be coming to Washington in parallel with Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and chairman of the Blue and White Party Benny Gantz, who are expected to hear from President Trump the outline of the peace plan.

"The plan is important and historic," Dagan said. "First, Trump, and especially Netanyahu, who is leading an important strategic line, must be praised. We had a great achievement in that recognition of settlements and sovereignty are on the table both in the US and Israel."

"Nevertheless, attention must be paid to what is written in small print, care must be taken that the words 'application of sovereignty' don't become a smokescreen that prevents us from seeing the significance of the Deal of the Century insofar as parts of it that have been published are concerned. The plan also has dangers."