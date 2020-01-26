Hotovely: Dramatic rise in anti-Semitism in the West

For first time since becoming diaspora minister, Tzipi Hotovely attends cabinet meeting, where 2019 report on anti-Semitism to be presented.

Diaspora Affairs Minister Tzipi Hotovely attended her first Cabinet meeting since taking office Sunday.

The report on anti-Semitism in 2019 will be presented at the government meeting.

"Unfortunately, there is not good news in this area," Hotovely said. "There is a dramatic rise in anti-Semitism specifically in the Western countries with which we have excellent relations, such as the United States, the UK, France, and Germany."

"We need to move the fight against anti-Semitism, from the important political statement at the political summit on Thursday, to the streets, to our daily struggle in the public sphere in each of these countries," added the Diaspora Minister.