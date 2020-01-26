IDF on high alert as Trump plan set to be revealed

Combat forces to be attached to units in Judea and Samaria, troops around Jewish communities to be bolstered amid imminent release of plan.

The IDF was put on high alert, especially in Central Command, over the possibility that details from Trump’s “Deal of the Century” would ignite riots by Palestinian Arabs in Judea and Samaria.

Galei Tzahal correspondent Tzahi Dabush reported on the morning news edition with Efi Triger, that as part of a series of preparations carried out in recent days in Central Command, the Judea and Samaria Division decided to attach to every regional brigade a combat battalion that would be ready to rush into action within hours.

If the IDF detects a negative trend, the fighters will immediately be dispatched into the area to thwart attacks and also assist in the event of violent riots. The army will also bolster the forces around Jewish communities with the understanding that they constitute a target on such days.

Earlier, the military correspondent for the Kan broadcast corporation, Roi Sharon, reported that a symposium planned by Chief of Staff Major General Aviv Kochavi with top IDF commanders, scheduled to be held tomorrow, was canceled due to fear of escalation in Judea and Samaria and the Gaza Strip, amid the publishing of the Trump plan.

The seminar was intended to engage in the multi-year program "T’nufa", which the chief of staff is promoting for the next five years and focuses on strengthening the IDF's combat system and upgrading the army's offensive capabilities. The IDF said the cancellation of the seminar was intended to allow "inquiries into operational issues."