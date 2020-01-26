US Jews unwittingly funding anti-Semitism on college campuses

Research finds Jews contributed billions of dollars to US colleges, including to schools at which Jewish students experience anti-Semitism.

New research conducted for the World Zionist Organizaion finds that US Jews are unwittingly funding anti-Semitic activity on US college campuses.

According to Yediot Aharonot, the research found that US Jewry donated 80% of funds for US campus budgets in 2018 - amounting to billions of dollars in donations.

In turn, donations were found to have gone to schools at which Jewish students experience anti-Semitism fueled by lecturers, including high-profile schools such as UCLA, UC Berkeley, and Columbia.

Yaakov Hagoel, Vice Chair of WZO and Chairman of World Likud, said, “It cannot be that donations intended for student welfare go toward funding anti-Semitic activity. I will turn to the heads of the Jewish groups in the US so that the checkbooks are closed to places that continue this behavior.”