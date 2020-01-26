Blue and White MK Ya'alon praises content of 'Deal of the Century.' Lapid: 'Anyone who is not extreme Left or Right will understand it.'

MK Moshe Ya'alon, one of the leaders of the Blue and White party, responded Sunday morning to the reported details of the Trump Administration's peace plan: sovereignty over Israeli communities in Judea and Samaria and the Jordan Valley, and the establishment of a Palestinian state.

"The outline has more political aspects than diplomatic," Ya'alon said in an interview with Kan Bet. "We will hold the discussion on immunity anyway."

"The outline is important and restores the eroded Israeli position. We do not have a partner for this outline, as there was no partner for more far-reaching proposals. We will address the outline after the election and not a minute before. The prime minister, who is under indictments, is trying to escape the defendant's bench," he claimed.

"We do not see a chance for a permanent settlement with the Palestinians in the near future, but on the other hand we do not want a bi-national state. Trump's outline fits with the broad national consensus [within Israel[ and the positions of Blue and White," Ya'alon said.

Earlier, MK Yair Lapid, the number two in the Blue and White party, told Galai Tzahal (IDF Radio) that the Trump Administration's peace plan is "in general a good outline for Israel. Anyone who is not an extreme leftist or rightist will understand it."

Blue and White chairman MK Benny Gantz took off for Washington early Sunday morning, where he will meet with US President Donald Trump and discuss with him the so-called “Deal of the Century”.

Gantz was joined by Maj. Gen. Amir Eshel, former commander of the Israel Air Force, who joined Gantz as a consultant on the plan in recent months and as an envoy on his behalf with American officials.

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu will leave for Washington this afternoon. He is scheduled to meet with President Trump tomorrow and Tuesday.

Gantz is also accompanied on the trip by Dr. Yoram Turbovitz, a member of the strategic team of Blue and White, and Maayan Cohen Israeli, his chief of staff.

Before the departure, Gantz was asked by Kan 11 News whether he would ask Trump to postpone the discussions on the “Deal of the Century” until after the election.

"Good morning. We are going to Washington to meet President Trump. We will hear from him about the plan, we will exchange words with him, but we will leave inside the room what we discuss inside the room," Gantz replied.