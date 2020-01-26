Colder than usual, rain to return Wednesday

The weather Sunday will be clear to partly cloudy. There will be a slight increase in temperatures, but they will remain below normal for this time of the year, The weather will be cloudy to partly cloudy overnight.

On Monday the weather will be partly cloudy to cloudy. There will be a further increase in temperatures, and they will return to normal for the season.

On Tuesday it will be partly cloudy. Temperatures will remain unchanged.

On Wednesday rain is expected to return. Local rain is expected from the north to the northern Negev, Temperatures will drop slightly.