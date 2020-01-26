Iranian official: We can enrich uranium at any percentage

Deputy head of Iran's nuclear agency: Should the authorities decide to do so, we will be able to enrich uranium at any percentage.

Iran has the capacity to enrich uranium at any percentage if Iranian authorities decide to do so, the deputy head of the country’s nuclear agency said on Saturday, according to Reuters.

“At the moment, if (Iranian authorities) make the decision, the Atomic Energy Organization, as the executor, will be able to enrich uranium at any percentage,” Ali Asghar Zarean was quoted as having said.

Iran has gradually scaled back its compliance with the 2015 deal in response to US President Donald Trump’s withdrawal from the agreement in May of 2018.

In one of the moves, the Islamic Republic restarted uranium enrichment at the underground Fordow facility in violation of the deal.

Since Iran took the latest step in reducing commitments to the accord, the country’s stock of uranium produced has passed 1,200 kilograms and it will quickly be added to the stock of enriched uranium, Zarean said, according to Reuters.

In the wake of Iran’s violations of the deal, Britain, France and Germany triggered the dispute mechanism in the nuclear deal that could eventually lead to reimposing UN sanctions on Iran.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif threatened last week that if Iran’s nuclear file is sent to the UN Security Council, the country will withdraw from the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT).

On Saturday, however, he said Iran is not ruling out negotiations with the United States, though he also demanded that the US lift the sanctions it imposed on the Islamic Republic.