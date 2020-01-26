Bloomberg launches Jewish outreach

Democratic presidential hopeful to roll out his Jewish campaign in Miami on Sunday.

Former New York mayor and Democratic presidential hopeful Michael Bloomberg is launching his Jewish outreach in Miami, JTA reported on Saturday.

Bloomberg will be rolling out “United for Mike,” the name for his Jewish campaign, at the Aventura Turnberry Jewish Center in Miami on Sunday afternoon, according to the report.

Bloomberg, who is Jewish, in November named Abigail Pogrebin, an author who has written on Jewish issues, as his Jewish outreach director.

Polls taken before Bloomberg’s entry into the race showed him in seventh place, trailing Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders, and Elizabeth Warren by double digits, with just 2.3% support among Democratic primary voters.

A poll taken at the beginning of December, a week after he entered the race, showed that Bloomberg’s bid for the Democratic presidential nomination had picked up speed.

As Bloomberg was preparing to enter the race, President Donald Trump downplayed his presidential bid, telling reporters, “Little Michael will fail. There’s nobody I’d rather run against than Little Michael. I‘ve known Michael Bloomberg for a long time. He said a lot of great things about Trump. But I know Michael. He became just a nothing. He’s not going to do well, but I think he’s going to hurt Biden, actually.”

Earlier this month, Bloomberg declared that he is willing to invest his entire fortune in his bid to defeat Trump in this November’s general election.