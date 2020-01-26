Former British MP blames 'settlers' for death of Arab boy

Former British MP George Galloway falsely blames “settlers” for death of eight-year-old boy who drowned in eastern Jerusalem.

Former British MP George Galloway, who is known for his past anti-Semitic and anti-Israel statements, on Saturday blamed “settlers” for the death of an eight-year-old Arab boy from eastern Jerusalem.

The body of Qais Abu Ramila from the eastern Jerusalem neighborhood of Beit Hanina was located early Saturday morning in a reservoir of rainwater.

Police believe the boy slipped and fell into the reservoir and suffered injuries that rendered him unable to climb out.

Galloway, however, was quick to claim that Abu Ramila was murdered. He tweeted two photos of the boy, one showing him studying in school and the second depicting the locating of his body.

“This child, aged 7, has just been fished out of a well dead in Jerusalem. Murdered by illegal Israeli settlers. Will anyone in power cry with his mother and father today? Will anyone check this evil rampage against the people of Palestine? Anyone?” he wrote.

During his time as MP for the Bradford West constituency he infamously declared the area an "Israel-free zone," prompting charges of racism.

Later, when he ran for Mayor of London, Galloway vowed to boycott Israeli officials if elected and barred a pro-Israel activist from attending one of his election events.

Last year, Galloway was fired by a British radio station after posting an anti-Semitic tweet.