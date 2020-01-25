Healthy 40-year-old woman dies of flu complications in Haifa

Woman with no preexisting conditions dies of flu complications, bringing total number of flu-related deaths to 40.

A 40-year-old woman died Friday in Haifa's Rambam Health Care Campus after suffering complications of influenza, Israel Hayom reported.

The woman was healthy with no preexisting conditions, and had not received this year's flu vaccine.

Health Ministry data shows that a total of nine people died this week due to flu complications, bringing the total number of flu deaths this season to 40, five of them children.

So far, 334 people have been hospitalized in serious condition due to complications due to flu. Currently, those hospitalized include 18 pregnant women and 87 children, who are in serious condition.

Of those hospitalized, just 16% had received the flu vaccine. Of those who died, the 21% who had received the vaccine also suffered from serious preexisting conditions.