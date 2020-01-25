The Israeli technology protecting Emmanuel Macron's personal plane

As France's Macron landed in Israel, observers noticed its belly was fitted with an anti-missile technology, developed by Israel's Elbit.

The anti-missile Flight Guard (Magen Rakia) system was viewed this week on French President Emmanuel Macron's plane, which arrived in Israel for the Fifth World Holocaust Forum, Ynet reported.

The system, which is estimated to cost billions of dollars per plane, has been installed in Israeli companies' aircraft, as per Defense Ministry guidelines.

The Airbus A330 used by Macron (F-RARF) was fitted with the Elbit Systems technology, which uses advanced laser technology to disrupt various wavelengths, causing missiles operating on infrared wavelengths to deviate from their assigned path and target.

Flight Guard works by identifying an incoming missile and shooting a laser beam at its head, distancing the missile from the plane by disrupting its ability to follow the aircraft's path. It has stood up to live missile tests before it was installed on Israeli civilian planes, including those of El Al, Arkia, and Israir.

Ynet noted that so far, Elbit has won contracts worth 2.5 bullion shekels ($723,599,450) to provide its Flight Guard systems to countries around the world, and 15 countries are already using the technology.