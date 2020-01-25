

Outside PM's residence: 'Yes to sovereignty, no to a Palestinian state' Vigil in front of the Prime Minister’s Residence: Yes to sovereignty, no to a Palestinian state. Arutz Sheva Staff,

Sovereignty Movement Vigil in front of Prime Minister's Residence on Saturday night Dozens of members from the Sovereignty Movement gathered Saturday night in front of Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu’s residence in Jerusalem, to encourage and support the Prime Minister before his meeting in Washington with US President Donald Trump and senior members of his administration.



The activists came from all parts of Israel, carrying Israeli flags and signs that read "Yes to sovereignty, no to a Palestinian state!" and seeking to strengthen the Prime Minister's position in favor of the application of sovereignty over the Jordan Valley and the areas of settlement and against the establishment of a Palestinian state in the heart of Israel.



Members of the Sovereignty Youth Movement carrying signs that read "Apply sovereignty in the government meeting" were among those who attended the vigil. This is in accordance with the legal clause granting the government of Israel the authority to apply Israeli sovereignty over all parts of the territory of the Land of Israel.



Yehudit Katsover, one of the co-chairwomen of the Sovereignty Movement, emphasized to attendees that their attendance at the gathering was an expression of thanks and appreciation to Prime Minister Netanyahu for restoring Israel’s political discourse to one of sovereignty and love for the Land of Israel.



To this she added that Netanyahu knew how to guard the Land of Israel during the Obama era and that he must continue to do this in the Trump era as well.



According to her, the steps of sovereignty over the Jordan Valley and the Jewish communities must be and will be only a first step in the process of sovereignty in the future. Sovereignty Movement Yes to sovereignty, no to Palestinian state: Vigil outside Netanyahu's residence





