El Al to allow passengers to reschedule flights to China at no extra cost

Following spread of new coronavirus, El Al announces decision to allow free rescheduling of flights to China.

El Al has announced a decision to allow travelers who have purchased tickets to China to reschedule their flights at no extra cost.

The decision affects those passengers scheduled to travel within the next two weeks, and follows the spread of a mysterious new coronavirus which can cause severe pneumonia.

"El Al will allow its customers who hold tickets to China on flights leaving within the next two weeks to change their dates of travel without paying the usual fees," the company said in a statement to Israel Hayom.

Meanwhile, according to the Wall Street Journal, the US is working to arrange a Sunday charter flight to remove its citizens and diplomats from Wuhan, China, where the new coronavirus is believed to have originated.

The WSJ report added that the US also plans to temporarily close its Wuhan consulate.

Over 1,300 people have been infected with the new coronavirus, 1,200 of them in China and the last hundred in various countries around the world, including the US, France, Singapore, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Thailand, Taiwan, and others.

Forty-one people have died so far from the virus, which has been confirmed as contagious between people.