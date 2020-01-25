Liberman: Netanyahu isn't traveling to Washington - he's running away from his commitments

Yisrael Beytenu Chairman MK Avigdor Liberman on Saturday accused Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu of using his upcoming Washington visit to "escape" the immunity hearings.

"Netanyahu is not traveling to Washington, he's running away from his commitments," Liberman said at a Shabbatarbut (political and cultural forums that take place on the Sabbath) event in the central city of Ra'anana.

According to Liberman, the timing of US President Donald Trump's decision to unveil the "deal of the century" five weeks before Israel's elections is "suspicious, to say the least."

"The very timing will prevent an in-depth discussion."

Regarding the option of annexing the Jordan Valley, he added: "The Prime Minister did not intend to apply sovereignty to the Jordan Valley, it's just another spin."

Noting that such a move would win a clear majority in the Knesset, he said: "You can pass the law in three Knesset readings in one day, just like [former Prime Minister Menachem] Begin applied sovereignty to the Golan Heights."

MK Eli Avidar (Yisrael Beytenu) participated in a Shabbatarbut event in Nes Ziona, slamming Netanyahu's handling of Naama Issachar's case and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Naama Issachar, an Israeli backpacker, was on her way home to Israel from India when she was found to be in possession of marijuana. In April 2019, Issachar was sentenced to a 7.5-year prison sentence in Russia.

Though she claimed to have "no idea" how the drug got into her bag, Naama was recorded telling her friend that she's "in much bigger trouble" than the two had hoped for. She has also claimed that she never confessed to the smuggling attempt.

"We totally needed the Prime Minister to do something like this...and greet Putin by kissing his feet," Avidar said. "I've never seen such humiliation of an Israeli leader, at such a low level. To bring Naama's mother into a state photo with Putin, for the sake of an election campaign? It's shameful."

Regarding Netanyahu's upcoming visit to Washington, Avidar said: "Netanyahu doesn't need to fly, because he knows the plan, and he's the one who has been holding it up for over a year due to his indictment. We won't stop or delay the discussions, not even for an hour."