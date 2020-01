Bus carrying hasidic boys to weekend retreat in the Catskills flips over, injuring 18.

A bus carrying approximately 40 teenage boys from a hasidic town in upstate New York to a weekend retreat flipped over, injuring 18.

The incident occurred around 1:20 p.m. on Friday.

The bus was coming from the village of New Square and heading into the Catskills for Shabbat (the Sabbat), according to a spokesman for Catskills Hatzalah.

The injured teenagers, who sustained a range of injuries, were sent to three local hospitals.

Hatzalah did not know what caused the accident.