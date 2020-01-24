Will the rest of the Jews eventually leave the Diaspora willingly?

It appears the question of Diaspora is being answered as the Jew hating violence continues to escalate.

The often heard question of "what will it take for Jews to leave the Diaspora?" has been debated and discussed for decades.

Dr. Sam Minskoff, a member of the Aliyah Team at Arutz Sheva, discusses the factors that can induce Jews to leave the Diaspora, or as someone who writes in put so brilliantly; the "exilic graveyard".

Dr. Minskoff talks about the exile from within and the Jerusalem air being the best treatment of that age old malady.