Watch: Kosher "Bacon Cheeseburger" in the middle of Tel Aviv

The first "bacon" cheeseburger in Israel arrived to Tel Aviv. How did that happen and who is behind it?

Sitting right across from the Cinematheque, Bodega is Tel Aviv’s newest, American-style burger joint.

That’s where Todd Aarons and James Oppenheim serve kosher Philly Cheese Steaks and B.L.T.s, and everything is certifiably, mouth-wateringly delicious.

Todd Aarons grew up in LA and has been a professional chef for over 20 years. He has worked in kitchens in Italy, NYC, San Francisco, LA, and Israel, and was founding executive chef of Tierra Sur in Oxnard, CA. James Oppenheim has been working in high tech for over 20 years before entering the food business.

