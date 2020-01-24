Jewish woman assaulted in Crown Heights, Brooklyn

A middle-aged Jewish woman suffered head injuries during an assault in the Crown Heights section of Brooklyn Thursday night, CrownHeights.info reported.

The incident occurred at approximately 7:15 p.m. local time Thursday while the woman was walking between Troy Avenue and Albany Avenue, when a female African American teenager rushed the victim from behind, punching her in the head and knocking her to the ground.

The assailant continued to beat her victim, while attempting to steal her pocketbook.

One witness called the attack “horrifying to watch”, citing the victim’s “bloodcurdling cries”.

Passersby chased the assailant away and notified both local authorities and the Crown Heights Shomrim, a neighborhood watch group.

Members of the Crown Heights Shomrim apprehended the assailant and detained her until police officers arrived to place her under arrest.

The assailant has been identified as a 16-year-old.

Emergency first responders from United Hatzolah treated the victim at the scene.