Prince Charles caps off Israel visit with event at British ambassador's residence

Prince Charles capped off his visit to Israel Thursday with a special event at the British Ambassador’s residence in Ramat Gan, meeting with senior Israeli officials and top Israeli innovators.

On Thursday night, Prince Charles attended a reception held in his honor, hosted by Ambassador Neil Wigan at the Ambassador’s residence in Ramat Gan. During the meeting, Prince Charles met with a number of prominent Israeli figures including Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit, Jewish Agency chief Isaac Herzog and his wife Michal, former Chief Rabbi Yisrael Meir Lau, Cabinet Secretariat Tzahi Braverman, Ramat Gan Mayor Carmel Shama Hacohen, retired Supreme Court justice Elyakim Rubenstein, former Justice Minister Tzipi Livni, and Israel Prize winner Adina Bar-Shalom.

In a speech during the event, Prince Charles said he was pleased to return to Israel, noting Israeli innovation in the fields of medicine, research and science and the flourishing links between Britain and Israel in these areas.

During the event, demonstrations showcased Israeli innovations, as well as partnerships between Israel and the UK in the fields of innovative technology.





