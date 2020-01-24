Mosque in Beit Safafa set on fire, graffiti found on its walls. Police investigating.

Graffiti found on walls of the mosque

Suspected hate crime in Jerusalem. Fire and rescue teams were called early Friday morning to a mosque in the Jerusalem neighborhood of Beit Safafa, following a report of a fire that broke out there. The site suffered minor damage.

The firefighters who arrived at the scene quickly extinguished the fire. The building sustained minor damage.

Graffiti reading "Kumi Ori" and calling for the destruction of “enemy property” just as Jewish property is destroyed was found on the walls of the mosque.

Police have launched an investigation. Arson is suspected.