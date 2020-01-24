Rabbi Daniel Friedman at gala event of the Fifth World Holocaust Forum: The Holocaust might have been a wake-up call.

Rabbi Daniel Friedman, Rabbi of the Hampstead Garden Suburb Synagogue in the UK and Chairman of the National Holocaust Monument of Canada, spoke to Arutz Sheva at the gala event of the Fifth World Holocaust Forum in Jerusalem.

He described the event as “the unfolding of the Biblical prophesies. We have all the leaders of the nations of the world who have been brought to Zion, to Jerusalem, and all here supporting the Jewish people and standing for the Jewish people.”

“Tragically, the Holocaust might have been a wake-up call. Anti-Semitism has existed for thousands of years and is once again on the rise, and I think the nations of the world have now said, ‘We’re not going to see this happen again under our watch.’”

“We’ve never seen anything like this in the history of humankind. This is really something special and an incredible tribute to [European Jewish Congress President] Dr. Moshe Kantor,” said Rabbi Friedman.