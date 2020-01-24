Jerusalem Mayor asks leaders to relocate their embassies

Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Lion tells Arutz Sheva that he spoke to leaders who attended the World Holocaust Forum about moving their embassies.

Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Lion on Thursday expressed satisfaction with the World Holocaust Forum which brought dozens of leaders from around the world to the Israeli capital.

"This is an amazing day of international recognition of Jerusalem. 48 leaders come to Jerusalem without any deliberation and the demand was actually much higher," Lion told Arutz Sheva.

"There were 48 leaders, including Russian President Vladimir Putin, as well as the Vice President of the United States, and all the other leaders - to see them come to Jerusalem, to see Jerusalem all lit up and welcoming those who came…and, thank God, everything went without incident, and I am certainly pleased," he added.

Lion revealed that he discussed with some of the leaders the topic of moving their countries’ embassies from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

"There were quite a few leaders I talked about it with. I didn't hear any negative answers, but mostly diplomatic answers that this will happen over time," the mayor said. "But definitely, overall, there was a great love for Jerusalem and Jerusalem also embraced the leaders."