Holocaust survivors: 'Fight the hate and do something concrete about it'

Holocaust survivors Ruth and Shlomo Berlinger spoke to Arutz Sheva at the gala event of the Fifth World Holocaust Forum in Jerusalem.

Asked what should be the message that comes out of this event, they replied, “The message should be for all of us to fight the hate and do something very concrete, not just to rely on good words. They are very important too but we must act.”

“We are very happy that we could celebrate 75 years after [the liberation of Auschwitz] in such a good way and we hope that the next generation will go on and fight hate.”