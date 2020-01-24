Watch: Did Prince Charles snub US Vice President?

A video circulating on the internet on Thursday appeared to show Prince Charles snubbing US Vice President Mike Pence at the World Holocaust Forum in Jerusalem.

The video shows the prince chatting with various dignitaries at the ceremony at the Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial center. He is then seen approaching Pence and briefly looking at him before moving on without shaking his hand and then greeting Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu.

Buckingham Palace, however, dismissed suggestions that Prince Charles ignored Pence and explained the two had a "warm and friendly chat" before event.

"Shortly before the Yad Vashem memorial event began, the prince and Vice President Pence had a warm and friendly chat, which is why they did not greet each other again in the room," said a statement from the office of the Prince of Wales quoted by AFP.

Pence’s press secretary Katie Waldman shared a photo of the Vice President and Prince Charles talking at the event, and said the two spoke “prior to entering the event floor” and after Pence’s remarks as well.

She said it was "not true" that Prince Charles had snubbed Pence and second lady Karen Pence by not shaking their hands.