UK Chief Rabbi: Action is what is needed when it comes to anti-Semitism

Rabbi Ephraim Mirvis, Chief Rabbi of the United Kingdom, spoke to Arutz Sheva at the gala event of the Fifth World Holocaust Forum in Jerusalem.

“This has been extraordinary today, seeing so many world leaders converging on Jerusalem, in order to show solidarity for Jewish suffering during the Shoah, and also to make significant statements about their commitment to combat anti-Semitism,” said Rabbi Mirvis.

“For me, particularly, it was a pleasure to accompany His Royal Highness, the Prince of Wales, to a number of places. Very moving. I know how impressed he was. It’s been a very special day,” he added.

“Action is what is needed when it comes to anti-Semitism. Talking is only the preparation for it. We have heard what many world leaders have said today, and let’s hope that the follow-up will be there.”

Prince Charles, said the rabbi, “was very moved today to be in Jerusalem. He takes a personal interest in everything that he does and that he sees. Today was no exception, and he has a natural love for other faiths, a genuine love for the Jewish people. He was delighted to be here in Israel and to have the opportunity to have a number of places, and certainly it had a deep impact on him.”