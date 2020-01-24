Homes of Dvir Sorek and Rina Shnerb's murderers to be demolished

Head of IDF Central Command signs demolition orders for homes of terrorists who murdered Rina Shnerb and Dvir Sorek.

Maj. Gen. Nadav Padan, head of the IDF Central Command, on Thursday signed demolition orders for the homes of terrorists Walid Hanatsheh, Yasan Majamas and Mahmoud Atuna.

The demolition orders were issued after petitions by the families of the terrorists against the demolitions were rejected.

The terrorist Walid Hanatsheh and Yasan Majamas carried out the attack at the Dolev Spring in which Rina Shnerb was murdered and her father and brother, Eitan and Dvir Shnerb, were wounded.

Terrorist Mahmoud Atuna was part of the squad that carried out the stabbing attack near Migdal Oz in which IDF soldier Dvir Sorek was murdered.

In addition, the family of terrorist Ahmed Kunba, from the squad which carried out the shooting attack in which Rabbi Raziel Shevach was murdered in January 2018, was informed that their reservation about the demolition of a building that was rebuilt after being demolished has been rejected.

In April 2018, IDF fighters, in collaboration with Border Police officers, demolished the terrorist's home. From information received by security forces, it emerged that the house was undergoing rebuilding procedures at the same location.

“The IDF oversees and monitors demolished houses to ensure that they are not rebuilt,” the IDF Spokesperson said.