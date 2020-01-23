Efrat mayor: 'I can't even think that US peace plan would harm Israel's interests'

Efrat Mayor Oded Revivi spoke Thursday night with Arutz Sheva regarding reports that the US administration would release its "deal of the century" peace plan in the coming days.

Revivi praised the White House, saying he is "extremely happy" that the US administration decision to invite both Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and Blue and White Chairman Benny Gantz to the meeting.

"I think the American administration realizes that there's no certainty that the outcome of the coming elections will be any different than what we know at the moment," he explained.

Earlier Thursday evening, the White House clarified that Gantz had been invited to the meeting at the behest of Netanyahu.

Regarding the peace plan itself, Revivi said he "has no inside information" but "there are some things that we'll extremely like and there are some things which we'll like less. So obviously I'm excited to see what we're going to extremely like and when we see what we don't like then we'll respond to that."

"We've always said that the Palestinians haven't missed an opportunity to miss an opportunity. We're extremely privileged to have such a close administration in the United States, I cant even think that they will bring something which harms the interests of the State of Israel, and in that respect I think we should go there, be open-minded, see what they have to suggest and then respond to it."

When asked whether having isolated settlements surrounded by a Palestinian state would be potentially dangerous, Revivi said: "I don't know to draw the map, I don't know to draw...all the details of this plan."

"I've heard both Jason Greenblatt, David Friedman, I know their personal stance, I know their interest that they have in the State of Israel and we'll have to see exactly what the plans are in order to respond in that respect."