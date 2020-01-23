Pelosi tells Holocaust survivors: 'We salute you & would like to hear your stories'

Nancy Pelosi and senior US officials meet with Holocaust survivors in a special gala dinner after the main World Holocaust Forum event.

US Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and senior US officials met Thursday evening with Holocaust survivors in a special gala dinner after the main event.

Pelosi and her colleagues asked many questions and were very interested to hear the stories of the survivors, who themselves were very moved by the meeting.

"We would like you to know how much we salute you, but would mainly like to hear your stories," Pelosi said.

"This meeting is important because you know that many people, according to our information, one third of the population in Europe doesn't know anything about the Holocaust," said Moshe Kantor, President of the European Jewish Congress.

Chaim Roth, a Holocaust survivor, said: "I initiated the reading of names on the Holocaust, and also another project to honor Jews who rescued Jews."

"I wouldn't have been here if it wasn't for a Jew from the underground who helped me stay alive. Me and my brother were hidden, and we didn't know that we both survived. Regarding tolerance, music should be used more, music brings people together."

Rena Quint, another Holocaust survivor, said: "I had several different mothers, because every time one was killed, someone else became my 'mother.' We had so much help from America back then, and so this is a great opportunity to express our gratitude to this official delegation."