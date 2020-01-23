Bennett: We will not allow creation of Palestinian state

Defense Minister Naftali Bennett responded to reports Thursday that the Trump Administration is preparing to release its Middle East peace plan.

"President Trump, [Jared] Kushner, and [Ambassador David] Friedman are all true friends of Israel. The State of Israel may face a historic opportunity, along with significant risks. The Yamina party will remain vigilant," Bennett said.

"It should be clear: the Yamina party will not allow land to be transferred to the Arabs or to establish a Palestinian state. After the details of the program are released, we will refer to their bodies."

Binyamin Regional Council head Yisrael Katz said: "Establishing a dangerous Palestinian state for the State of Israel and the settlement will fight with all its might. The United States government is sympathetic to Israel and recognizes the right and obligation to apply sovereignty over the Judea and Samaria area. We expect the prime minister to immediately make a decision on the application of sovereignty throughout the settlements."

"Under no circumstances should Arabs be allowed to establish a state here, whether partial or non-demilitarized. The settlement and lovers of the Land of Israel will fight it with all their might," said Gantz.

Earlier, several leaders in Judea and Samaria stated that "we were impressed that the Americans gave their consent to apply Israeli law in the Jordan Valley and Israeli communities in Judea and Samaria."

"We will not agree to the establishment of a demilitarized Palestinian state in the rest of the territory," the senior officials added.