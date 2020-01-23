Naama Issachar: I believe Putin, there is hope

Tatiana Moskalkova, the High Commissioner for Human Rights in Russia, visited Naama Issachar in her Moscow prison Thursday.

At the end of the visit, the commissioner said that Naama was watching the Russian president's meeting with her mother on the television in prison.

Issachar was first interviewed by the jail for local media, saying that President Putin's statement to her mother that "everything will be fine" had given her hope. "When I saw mother on TV with such important people I was excited. He said everything would be fine with my lovely family. I'm still here but I believe what he said."

The commissioner said that "Naama was in a good mood. The president's words inspired her and gave her hope for her quick return to her country."

She also said she would be happy to help Naama in her pardon request. "If she needs assistance with the pardon request or the request for early parole, and if her behavior fits our parole laws satisfactorily, I will be ready to assist her."