Yaffa Issachar to Putin: I beg you, return Naama

Yaffa Issachar, the mother of Naama Issachar, met Thursday with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The Kremlin released quotes from the meeting, Israel's Channel 12 News reported.

"I'm excited that you wanted to meet me, that you are willing to spend time with me. I'm very worried. It proves to me that you are a member of Israel, a member of our Prime Minister ,Mr. Netanyahu. I wanted to say that my daughter is so smart, light comes out of her eyes. She flew to Israel to start a family," Yaffe told Netanyahu.

"I beg you Mr. President, please bring her home. I miss her very much and dream of hugging her. In the ten months I spent in Moscow in the Jewish community, I realized how honored you were. There is no anti-Semitism. I understand that this is thanks to your efforts. That is why you are so respected. Thank you very much.

"I am a simple person who is meeting with you at the Prime Minister's Residence," added Naama's mother. "Once again, I ask you to have mercy on her and to bring her home, to me. Because she is my whole life. I have two daughters and they are my whole world."

Putin told Yaffe: "I understand. Today, [Tatiana] Moskalkova, the High Commissioner for Human Rights in Russia, will visit her. She will visit your daughter today."

Netanyahu's office responded, "PM Netanyahu is very satisfied from President Putin's statement, and thanks him for his willingness."



"I am excited, optimistic. The journey is behind us," Yaffe told Channel 13 earlier. "I hope this is it, that I will hear something good from the president, that he will bring my daughter home to Israel. It's hard to digest that a simple person like me would meet a president of such status."