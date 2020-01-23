Deadly new coronavirus reaches US

What started as mystery virus last month in Wuhan, China, has now killed at least 17 people and infected hundreds more around the world.

Medical staff carry a box as they walk at the Jinyintan hospital

In the United States, the first case of Wuhan coronavirus was confirmed Tuesday in Washington state, when a man in his 30s who is under observation stoked fears of an outbreak in that country.

Coronaviruses cause diseases in mammals and birds that include diarrhea in cows and pigs, upper respiratory disease in chickens and rare, but potentially lethal, human respiratory infections.

There are no vaccines or antiviral drugs approved for prevention or treatment.

