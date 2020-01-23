Putin promised Naama's mother: 'Everything will be fine'

Yaffa Issachar, Naama's mother, met Thursday with Prime Minister Netanyahu and Russian President Putin at the Prime Minister's Residence in Jerusalem.

"It's clear Naama is from a good family," Putin said after the meeting. We will take everything into account when we make the decision. Everything will be fine," Putin promised Yaffa after the meeting.

Netanyahu's office responded, "PM Netanyahu is very satisfied from President Putin's statement, and thanks him for his willingness."



"I am excited, optimistic. The journey is behind us," Yaffa told Channel 13 earlier. "I hope this is it, that I will hear something good from the president, that he will bring my daughter home to Israel. It's hard to digest that a simple person like me would meet a president of such status."



In Israel, a package of gestures was formulated for the Russians to allow President Putin to make the decision to release Naama Issachar.



Her apparently imminent release will not only be possible thanks to "Alexander's Courtyard" in the Old City, recorded in the records about three weeks ago in the name of the Russian Church; Israel also intends to change its attitude toward a number of other Russian properties in Jerusalem, including a part of the Russian Compound which is not the famous detention complex.



Channel 12 reported that the Russians demanded procedural relief on assets that have a Russian connection. In addition, Israel is committed to facilitating access to the Russian monastery and church in the Ein Karem neighborhood of the capital. Alongside all this, Israel will loosen the criteria for Russian citizens to enter the country.