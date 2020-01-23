Clinton walks back comments on supporting Sanders

After saying "nobody likes" Bernie Sanders and refusing to promise to endorse him, Hillary Clinton softens her tone.

Former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton walked back scathing comments in which she would not commit to backing Senator Bernie Sanders as the Democratic presidential nominee if he were to win that nomination.

On Tuesday, Clinton lashed out at Sanders, who challenged her for the Democratic nomination in 2016, saying that “nobody likes him.”

"He was in Congress for years," she was quoted by the Hollywood Reporter as having said in a soon-to-be-released four-part Hulu documentary. "He had one senator support him. Nobody likes him. Nobody wants to work with him. He got nothing done. He was a career politician. It's all just baloney, and I feel so bad that people got sucked into it."

Clinton was asked by the Hollywood Reporter if her assessment still stands and replied, "Yes, it does."

Asked if she would endorse Sanders if he gets the Democratic presidential nomination for 2020, she replied, “I’m not going to go there yet. We’re still in a very vigorous primary season.”

“I will say, however, that it’s not only him, it’s the culture around him. It’s his leadership team. It’s his prominent supporters. It’s his online Bernie Bros and their relentless attacks on lots of his competitors, particularly the women,” Clinton added.

Later on Tuesday evening, Clinton walked back her comments in a post on Twitter, at least the part about not endorsing Sanders.

“I thought everyone wanted my authentic, unvarnished views!” she quipped, before adding, “But to be serious, the number one priority for our country and world is retiring Trump, and, as I always have, I will do whatever I can to support our nominee.”

For his part, Sanders on Tuesday made light of Clinton’s comments when asked about them, telling reporters, “On a good day, my wife likes me, so let’s clear the air on that one.”

“Secretary Clinton is entitled to her point of view,” he added. “My job today is to focus on the impeachment trial, my job today is to put together a team that can defeat the most dangerous president in the history of the United States of America.”

In her book, which was released after her 2016 election loss to President Donald Trump, Clinton blamed Sanders for the loss, writing that the attacks by Sanders caused “lasting damage” and were instrumental in “paving the way for Trump’s Crooked Hillary campaign.”