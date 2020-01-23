After mocking Gantz, Netanyahu apologizes to persons with disabilities

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu issues apology to persons with disabilities who were offended by his imitation of Gantz's stuttering.

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu apologized on Wednesday to persons with disabilities who were offended by his imitation of the stuttering of Blue and White chairman Benny Gantz.

"In my remarks last night, I pointed out that Benny Gantz has no achievements, has nothing to offer and has nothing to say to Israeli citizens. Contrary to the way things were presented in the media, my words most certainly did not relate to people with disabilities and if there were any who were hurt by my words, I am very sorry for that," Netanyahu said.

At Tuesday’s Likud conference, Netanyahu mimicked Benny Gantz’s stutter. After a video was shown of the Blue and White chairman stuttering, the Prime minister said, "Once upon a time, it was either us or them. Today, it's either us or ahhhh ... ahhhhh."

Netanyahu added, "Be yourselves, be real. Stop hiding behind slogans and tricks. Blue and white, you are on the left."

Hanan Horowitz, chairman of the Stuttering Association, responded to the incident and said, "I think a message has been made here to the public, to the people, that you can make fun of a person and that you think that a person who is not eloquent is not worthy. It's totally crazy."

Horowitz, who spoke in an interview with Radio 103FM, added, “We are not taking any political stance, it is important to stress. It is not a matter of right and left. What is the connection between being able to speak without hesitation and stuttering and a person's abilities?"