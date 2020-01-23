Yamina launches election campaign

First meeting attended by all the members of the Yamina list held at party headquarters in Bnei Brak.

Members of the Yamina party gathered on Wednesday evening for a campaign meeting at the party headquarters.

This is the first meeting of the members since the New Right, Jewish Home and National Union parties agreed on a joint run in the March 2 election on Wednesday of last week.

Yamina said, “With our heads held up, looking forward, we are embarking on a fateful election campaign for the right-wing camp and the State of Israel.”

“The Yamina slate is strong, qualitative and diverse, best represents religious Zionism and the ideological right. In this election, religious Zionism and the ideological right have one political home – Yamina.”