Poll: 44% of US adults say Trump should be removed from office

About 44% of adults in the United States say President Donald Trump should be removed from office, according to a new Reuters/Ipsos poll published on Wednesday.

The poll also found that 15% of Americans say Trump should be reprimanded formally with a congressional censure, and 31% said the charges should be dismissed.

In addition, the poll found, a bipartisan majority of Americans want to see new witnesses testify in Trump’s impeachment trial, and the public appears to be largely following the proceedings.

The poll, which ran from Jan. 17-22, also showed that US public opinion has moved little since the US House of Representatives impeached Trump in mid-December.

It also showed that Republicans and Democrats want to see people like John Bolton and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo tell the Senate what they know about the administration’s policies in Ukraine.

About 72% agreed that the trial “should allow witnesses with firsthand knowledge of the impeachment charges to testify,” including 84% of Democrats and 69% of Republicans.

70% of the public, including 80% of Democrats and 73% of Republicans, said senators should “act as impartial jurors” during the trial.

About 40% of Americans said they had a favorable view of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, while 60% said they have an unfavorable view of him.

The poll showed that two out of three Americans are paying attention to the proceedings, with Democrats more interested than Republicans.

About 12% said they plan to watch the trial every day, while 17% planned to watch a few times a week, and 36% said they would check in on the trial afterward through news reports.

The Reuters/Ipsos poll was conducted online, in English, throughout the United States. It gathered responses in two waves: the first was conducted Jan. 17-21 and asked 1,116 people about their interest in following the trial. The second was conducted Jan. 21-22 and asked 1,108 people about whether to remove Trump from office.

Both polls have a credibility interval, a measure of precision, of about 5 percentage points.