The roots of Auschwitz in the killing fields of Pharaoh’s Egypt

The Ten Plagues and G-d’s message to the world: Denial is not just a river in Egypt.

This week's edition of Temple Talk focuses on the unfolding saga of the Ten Plagues and their nature and purpose.

Yitzchak Reuven and Rabbi Chaim Richman discuss the state-sponsored genocide of the people of Israel that took place under Pharoah's command.

As we mark 75 years since the liberation of the Auschwitz death camp this week with special commemorations here in Israel, our hosts find great significance in the timing of this week's Torah reading. Pharaoh said, "Who is G-d? I never heard of Him."

What did G-d accomplish through the Ten Plagues? He got Pharaoh's attention, and the attention of the whole world! Tune into this week's Temple Talk.