PA daily calls for murder during international Holocaust gathering

How the PA in has stepped up its anti-Israel incitement, and along with this call for murder, has launched blood libel campaigns.

As over 40 world leaders arrived in Jerusalem this week to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz, a PA columnist has advocated for murder in order to disrupt the ceremonies.

On today’s Israel Uncensored with Josh Hasten, Maurice Hirsch, Head of Legal Strategies for Palestinian Media Watch, discusses how the PA in recent weeks has stepped up its anti-Israel incitement, and along with this call for murder, has launched blood libel campaigns accusing Jews of desecrating the Temple Mount – in order to rile up the masses towards terror and violence.