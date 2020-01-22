150 Holocaust scholars protest PA threat against Yad Vashem

Official PA newspaper publishes call for murder during gathering of world leaders at Holocaust memorial event in Jerusalem.

One hundred and fifty Holocaust scholars from around the world have signed a statement protesting the Palestinian Authority’s publication of a threat to murder participants in a ceremony next week at Yad Vashem.

“For the PA to publish this horrific threat in its official newspaper is nothing less than incitement to murder,” said Dr. Rafael Medoff, director of the David S. Wyman Institute for Holocaust Studies, which organized the protest.

The threat was contained in a January 19 article in the PA’s newspaper, Al-Hayat Al-Jadidah, by Yahya Rabah, one of its regular columnists. Rabah urged readers to “resist” next week’s Yad Vashem ceremony commemorating the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz, and advised: “One shot will disrupt the ceremony and one dead body will cancel the ceremony.”

The protest statement called on the PA leadership to publicly disavow the threat and fire Rabbah.

The 150 scholars hail from the United States, Israel, England, Canada, Germany, Poland, France, Australia, and India.