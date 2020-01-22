Knesset Speaker Edelstein meets Nancy Pelosi in Jerusalem

Knesset Speaker meets US House Speaker, says Israel exists in its current form thanks to close relations with the American people.

Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein met Wednesday with Speaker of the US House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi, who is in Israel to take part in ceremonies marking the 75th anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz death camp.

"The relations between the Congress and the Knesset are not just a thing in themselves. I think they reflect the friendship between our peoples, our nations, our countries. I'm not sure Israel would be Israel, the way we all know it, without this kind of relations with our friends in the United States," Edelstein told his American counterpart.