White House opposes unilateral Israeli moves, including Jordan Valley sovereignty

Officials say Trump Administration opposed to any unilateral Israeli moves before release of Trump peace plan.

White House officials told Channel 13 News on Wednesday that the Trump Administration is opposed to unilateral moves by Israel, including the application of Israeli sovereignty to the Jordan Valley, before the release of the administration's peace plan.

"The United States has clarified its position, and the Israeli government is fully aware of it," the officials stated.

The officials' statement follows the announcement by Prime Minister Netanyahu's Likud party that a bill to apply Israeli sovereignty to the Jordan Valley at the Knesset plenum next week.